Whittier Trust Co. Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 135.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $300,591,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

