Whittier Trust Co. Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1,644.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. ING Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

