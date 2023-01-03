Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 193.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.71.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

