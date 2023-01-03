Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 30,150 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 35,305 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

