Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires New Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 46.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 133,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 23,409 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $202.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.30. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $294.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.89.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company's stores offer fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts, and coats. As of October 29, 2022, it operated 893 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico principally under the Burlington Stores name.

