Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires New Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,350,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $202.76 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $294.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.89.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company's stores offer fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts, and coats. As of October 29, 2022, it operated 893 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico principally under the Burlington Stores name.

