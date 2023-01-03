Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys Shares of 4,632 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

NYSE HLN opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

