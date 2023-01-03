Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $140.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

