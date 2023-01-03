Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $140.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.