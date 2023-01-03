Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 119.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,091,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,926,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,924 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.8% in the second quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,851,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 66,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.4% in the second quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 3,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after acquiring an additional 677,500 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mister Car Wash news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 36,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $332,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,371. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

MCW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

MCW stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.68 million. Analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

