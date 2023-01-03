Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $27,000 in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,081,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,095,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,039,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embecta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMBC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Embecta from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Embecta in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Embecta Price Performance

Embecta Announces Dividend

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Embecta Corp. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Embecta Profile

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.