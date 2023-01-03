Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $28,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,644,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,976,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,571,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $1,879,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon Profile

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

