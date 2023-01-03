Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $33,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,256,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 67.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,070,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,754,000 after purchasing an additional 168,284 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 24.1% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,021,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 586,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 32.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,717,000 after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

