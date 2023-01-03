Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

