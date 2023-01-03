Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 2,092 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 119.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

MCW opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 142,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,240,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 142,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,240,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,371 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

