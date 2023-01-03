Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 5,435 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 159.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PBR stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.