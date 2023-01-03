Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 556 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 323.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FERG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($114.46) to GBX 9,890 ($119.16) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,321.55.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $126.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.17 and a 200 day moving average of $116.11. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $183.67.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.90%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

