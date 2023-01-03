Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 556 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $651,809,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $391,174,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 191.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,575,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,819 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth $112,052,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $126.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.17 and its 200 day moving average is $116.11.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

FERG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ferguson from £132 ($159.04) to £125 ($150.60) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($114.46) to GBX 9,890 ($119.16) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,321.55.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

