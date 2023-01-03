Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 6,711 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1,644.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, ING Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

NYSE IPG opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

