Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 193.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 77.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 172.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 31.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 237.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 47,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $53.34 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.87.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.