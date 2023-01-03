Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 118.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,106 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $57,056,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $53,751,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 13.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,130,000 after buying an additional 894,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $64.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

