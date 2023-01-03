Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.67.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,355. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $629.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.77. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.