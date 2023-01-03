Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,417 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.82. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

