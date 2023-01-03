Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,417 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. CX Institutional bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $26.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NWL. Barclays lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

