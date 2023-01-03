Whittier Trust Co. Sells 250,076 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,076 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 43,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHY opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69.

