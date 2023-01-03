Whittier Trust Co. Trims Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 104.2% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.47. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

