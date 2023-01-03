WILLIAM ALLAN Corp Purchases 2,657 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.