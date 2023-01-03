WP Advisors LLC Sells 303 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

