Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200,216 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $46,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 14,473 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,044,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Xylem Stock Down 1.0 %

Xylem stock opened at $110.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.41. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $121.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.