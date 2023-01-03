Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $128.08 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Cowen boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

