Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.84.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

