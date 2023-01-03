Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Nwam LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 1.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Zscaler by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 3.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $111.90 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.74 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day moving average of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,560 shares of company stock worth $2,829,478. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.97.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

