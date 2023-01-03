Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $41,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $111.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.55. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.74 and a 12 month high of $326.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.97.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,478. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

