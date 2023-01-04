10,700 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CELH stock opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 1.88. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $122.24.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CELH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

