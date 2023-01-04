1,712 Shares in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,069,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,405 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,040,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184,999 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 64,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $47.03.

