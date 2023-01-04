23,700 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in EQT by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.21.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

