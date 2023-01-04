3,249 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.