4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Shares Up 11%

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.06 and last traded at $51.06. 205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRRFF. Barclays upped their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 5,800 ($69.88) in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank raised 4imprint Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

