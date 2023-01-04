5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Trading Down 0.6%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.83. 188,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 237,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FEAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $36.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that 5E Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 5E Advanced Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 60,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in 5E Advanced Materials by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 488,822 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,441,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,586,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 5E Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.