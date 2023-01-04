765 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 582.4% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

TSLA opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

