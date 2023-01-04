A SPAC I Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASCAU) Trading 8.6% Higher

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAU – Get Rating) traded up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $11.10. 23,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 7,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

A SPAC I Acquisition Stock Up 8.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

Get A SPAC I Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC I Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,254,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,322,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,268,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $641,000.

About A SPAC I Acquisition

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries in the United States and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.