Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $297,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 110,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.4 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average is $98.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $438.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

