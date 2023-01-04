abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 436 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 449 ($5.41). Approximately 64,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 108,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 452 ($5.45).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £690.32 million and a P/E ratio of 284.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 426.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 429.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust alerts:

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.85%. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is 8.73%.

About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.