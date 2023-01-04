Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.9 %

ATNM opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATNM shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

