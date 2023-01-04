AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Stock Price Down 1.3%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $22.59. 16 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 93.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 2,540.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the second quarter worth $1,151,000.

