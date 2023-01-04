Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 430.0 days.
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
ADYYF stock opened at $1,405.00 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $1,153.00 and a 12-month high of $2,675.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,450.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,476.55.
Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.
