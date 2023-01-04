Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Shares Down 0.3%

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $22.91. Approximately 25 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10.

