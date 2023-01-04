All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 110,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 51,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.64. The company has a market capitalization of $438.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

