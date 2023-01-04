Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $128.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. Allegion has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $133.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.49.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Allegion by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,141,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Allegion by 353.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

