Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,089,900 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 5,431,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 279.7 days.
Allegro.eu Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ALEGF opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Allegro.eu has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.
About Allegro.eu
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegro.eu (ALEGF)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.