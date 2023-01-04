Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,089,900 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 5,431,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 279.7 days.

Allegro.eu Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALEGF opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Allegro.eu has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

About Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

